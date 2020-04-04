Hailey Baldwin Brings Her Street Style Prowess Indoors With Cozy Quarantine Outfit

Known for her effortlessly chic casual style, Hailey Baldwin manages to look put-together in nearly every outfit she wears. The quarantine is proving to be no exception. Yesterday, the 23-year-old gave social media users a peek at her indoor attire as she and millions of others in the United States abide by national social distancing guidelines.

Going back to the basics, she wore an oversized red tee-shirt and, instead of footwear, opted for a pair of black socks with yellow and rich purple lettering throughout. Baldwin accessorized the at-home look with small gold hoop earrings, a coordinating watch and a gold ring.

While Baldwin tends to opt for layered, streamlined looks, the star has stripped down this style while she’s indoors. Through balancing sharp tailoring, minimalist silhouettes, baggy pieces, and classic shoes, the ‘Drop The Mic’ co-host masters the polished street-style silhouette.

In December 2019, she opted for an oversized Nina Ricci blazer and paired it with tan Tabitha Simmons pumps. Again that same month, Baldwin wore a similar look, pairing another oversized, neutral blazer with a sweatshirt, PVC trousers, and heeled sock boots.

Maintaining a balance between casual and elegance, the social media maven has long understood how to play with proportions when putting together her ensembles, and this knowledge extends to her footwear. She’s often seen in her trusty classic sneakers, chunky boots or sleek heels.

As you practice social distancing by staying home like Baldwin, you can also pick up some of her footwear staples if you’re shopping online. Check them out below.

Nike Air Force One Sneakers $110