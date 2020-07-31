Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are true professionals at mastering the off duty look.

However, Bieber’s latest Instagram post of the couple took holiday style to new heights on the footwear front.

Baldwin is wearing Urban Outfitters’ BDG Lily Cropped Henley Tee and Tie Dyed Sweatpants by Justin Bieber’s own Drew House label (custom dyed by bestie Jaden Smith) but it’s those matching pink slippers that really caught everyone’s attention.

They previously surfaced in a blink and you’d miss it video on Instagram Stories but up close and personal, we’ve identified them as Natasha Zinko’s Pink Bandana Slides. The designer even reposted the video on her own Instagram account.

But they don’t come cheap. Hailey Baldwin’s pink furry slippers by this cult label cost $566. Done in a cotton polyester mix, no animals have been harmed in their creation. The only thing likely to suffer here is your wallet when you click to buy them below because, let’s face it, you want them right?

There’s a lot of ’90s style bandana print doing the rounds this season from Pierre Hardy to Laurence Dacade and Arizona Love but mixing it with fur takes things to a whole new level.

CREDIT: Natasha Zinko

To Buy: Natasha Zinko Pink Bandana Slides, $566

Baldwin’s shoe closet is an eclectic mix. She’ll do sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo.

