Hailey Baldwin’s All-Leather Look and Barbie Pink Pumps Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Hailey Baldwin’s choice of footwear today is one that’s hard to miss.

The model stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in an all-black leather, three-piece, logo-embossed set from Danish brand Saks Potts, including $645 sold-out pants as well as a matching bustier-style top and oversized heart-buttoned jacket.

Hailey Baldwin out during Paris Fashion Week in a Saks Potts ensemble. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s pink heels. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Baldwin tapped into one of spring’s most notable color trends: hot pink. The 23-year-old brightened her ensemble with a set of heels from Balenciaga; the Knife pumps feature an elongated pointed toe with a squared structural back. While the celeb-favorited silhouette tends to sell out quickly, a similar colorway is still available for $795 at Moda Operandi.

Hailey Baldwin out during Paris Fashion Week in a Saks Potts ensemble. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s pink Balenciaga heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Balenciaga Knife pumps. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

With her look today, Baldwin joins stars like Hilary Duff, Dua Lipa, Suri Cruise and more that are taking the popular shade and using it as an accent rather than a centerpiece. This styling hack is perfect for anyone who prefers to avoid head-to-toe color.

Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles, Feb. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Dua Lipa wears a pink coat over a tank and sweats with Prada sneakers in New York on Jan. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

To tap into this growing theme of pink accents, shop these pairs that will give you Hailey Baldwin-inspired style without the Hailey Baldwin-inspired price.

