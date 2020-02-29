Hailey Baldwin Proves Single Color Dressing Is Undeniably Chic At Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin knows how to pull off a wide range of outfits, from her street style ensembles to more sophisticated looks for formal events. During Paris Fashion Week, the 23-year-old set a pattern by stepping out in one chic outfit after another.

For a foolproof elegant touch, the model continuously styled outfits based on a single color, wearing the chosen hue head to toe. Alongside her winning uniform of leather pants, blazer and a form-fitting top, creating a cohesive color palette is an effortless method to ensure that every look remained polished and sophisticated.

Numerous times, the model wore cozy, structured layers on top, and paired them with sleek leather pants or boots. Over the week, white monochrome outfits have been a celebrity-favorite in Paris. Baldwin, though, took things a step further.

For her daytime ensembles, Baldwin opted for brighter single-toned looks. She was spotted on her way to lunch wearing this emerald-green blazer and tailored short suit from Tre by Natalie Ratabesi, adding an edgy element with her thigh-high black leather boots.

Once again in a jewel-tone outfit, the model was seen shopping in this Sally LaPointe leather purple wrap skirt and leg warmer set, paired with a fine-knit turtleneck in a coordinating hue. As for footwear, Baldwin chose a timeless pair of pointy-toe pumps for a complete one-tone, head-to-toe ensemble.

For a more laid back yet sophisticated aesthetic, she wore this embossed Saks Potts three-piece set, which included a leather bomber, straight-leg pants and bustier top. For footwear, Baldwin added a pop of color, choosing neon pink pointy-toe pumps.

Her nighttime looks followed a similar formula while showing a bit more skin. While going out for dinner, Baldwin wore a tan brown, Mulberry long-sleeve belted blazer dress with matching Amina Muaddi over-the-knee leather boots.

Accordingly, she took the little black dress up a notch with a shimmering Saint Laurent long-sleeve mini dress and paired the evening-ready ensemble with sleek and timeless black pointy-toe pumps.

