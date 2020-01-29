Hailey Baldwin Does Suiting the Supermodel Way With a Crop Top & Red-Hot Heels From This ‘It’ Brand

Hailey Baldwin’s been a major street style star for the past few years, and she continues to prove her fashion credentials with her looks in 2020.

The model suited up in an oversize blazer yesterday in Los Angeles but kept the look from feeling too businesslike through her savvy styling tricks.

Baldwin wore a brown-gray look in a Bottega Veneta tailored blazer ($2,980 from Modaoperandi.com) over a crop top and skinny trousers from Mandkhai. The fitted pants and cropped shirt put a Hollywood twist on typical pantsuit styling.

Hailey Baldwin wears red Bottega Veneta sandals in Los Angeles, Jan. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the “Drop the Mic” co-host wore a pair of red Bottega Veneta sandals. The shoes, one of several “It” styles the Italian label debuted in 2019, feature a square toe, smooth leather upper and slim 3.5-inch heel. Bottega helped launch the square-toe craze that began during the fall and continues into the new year.

Baldwin’s exact shoes are available for pre-order now on Luisaviaroma.com at a $760 price point.

Bottega Veneta square-toe sandals. CREDIT: Luisaviaroma.com

The catwalker completed her look with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a By Far mini bag.

Hailey Baldwin wears red Bottega Veneta sandals in Los Angeles, Jan. 28. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to off-duty footwear, Baldwin can often be found in more casual silhouettes, with favorites including Dr. Martens boots, Nike Air Force 1s and leopard-print Chloe Gosselin sandals.

The A-lister puts together her ensembles with the help of wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, whose client roster also includes Madison Beer, Tinashe and Jessie J.

