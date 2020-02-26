Hailey Baldwin Displays Yet Another Bold Way to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots in 5-Inch Blade Heels

Hailey Baldwin’s latest Paris Fashion Week look has us green with envy.
Stepping out today in a forest green blazer and pleated skirt set from Tre By Natalie Ratabesi, Baldwin accessorized with a set of her favorite square-frame sunglasses and a bag from Bottega Veneta featuring a rising trend: chain links. The heavy metal look has appeared everywhere including Bottega Veneta’s own series of footwear, as well as styles at No. 21 and Ulla Johnson’s fall ’20 shows.
The 23-year-old balanced out the short hem of her skirt with a high-rising pair of black boots; the pointed-toe over-the-knee style featured a lifted heel and paneled stitching. The Casadei Blade boots retail for $1,565 with an ultra-thin, stainless steel 5-inch heel, available now at Farfetch.com
Baldwin is no stranger to a thigh-high boot; the model owns endless pairs of the silhouette, including a zip-front pair from Monika Chiang and a slouchy style from Laquan Smith. She styles them in a range of ensembles, too: from a classic boots-over-jeans outfit to a no-pants look with an embossed pair.
To pull off one of Hailey Baldwin’s favorite shoe trends, shop our picks of stylish black over-the-knee boots.
