Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Displays Yet Another Bold Way to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots in 5-Inch Blade Heels

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
hailey baldwn, pfw, paris, green, black, black boots
Hailey Baldwin
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin’s latest Paris Fashion Week look has us green with envy.

Stepping out today in a forest green blazer and pleated skirt set from Tre By Natalie Ratabesi, Baldwin accessorized with a set of her favorite square-frame sunglasses and a bag from Bottega Veneta featuring a rising trend: chain links. The heavy metal look has appeared everywhere including Bottega Veneta’s own series of footwear, as well as styles at No. 21 and Ulla Johnson’s fall ’20 shows.

hailey baldwn, pfw, paris, green, black, black boots
Hailey Baldwin steps out during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
hailey baldwn, pfw, paris, green, black, black boots
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s black boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 23-year-old balanced out the short hem of her skirt with a high-rising pair of black boots; the pointed-toe over-the-knee style featured a lifted heel and paneled stitching. The Casadei Blade boots retail for $1,565 with an ultra-thin, stainless steel 5-inch heel, available now at Farfetch.com

Related

Hailey Baldwin's All-Leather Look and Barbie Pink Pumps Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Kendall Jenner, Justin Timberlake and More Celebrities Can't Get Enough of These Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Upgrades Her Mom Jeans and Sneakers Look With a Very Dramatic Coat

Casadei Blade over-the-knee boots, casadei
Casadei Blade thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: Farfetch.com
Buy: Casadei Blade Thigh-High Boots $1,565
Buy it

Baldwin is no stranger to a thigh-high boot; the model owns endless pairs of the silhouette, including a zip-front pair from Monika Chiang and a slouchy style from Laquan Smith. She styles them in a range of ensembles, too: from a classic boots-over-jeans outfit to a no-pants look with an embossed pair.

justin bieber, hailey bieber, new york, house of drew
Justin and Hailey Bieber step out of her apartment in Brooklyn, New York, March 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
hailey baldwin, Monika Chiang blair boots, statement shoes
Hailey Baldwin wearing Monika Chiang zip-up thigh-high booties, Feb. 2018.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin wearing Laquan Smith thigh-high boots, a Vetements oversized logo hoodie and a denim jacket, Nov. 2017.
CREDIT: Splash News
hailey baldwin thigh high boots stella luna
Hailey Baldwin wears Stella Luna’s 15 over-the-knee boots, Sep. 2016.
CREDIT: Splash News

To pull off one of Hailey Baldwin’s favorite shoe trends, shop our picks of stylish black over-the-knee boots.

winnie harlow steve madden boots

To Buy: Winnie Harlow x Steve Madden Reptile Embossed Over the Knee Boots, $68 was $170

vince camuto over the knee boots

To Buy: Vince Camuto Cottara Over the Knee Boots, $119 was $198

jeffrey campbell over the knee boots

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Parisah Over the Knee Boots, $103-$205

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin’s All-Leather Look and Barbie Pink Pumps Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Hailey Baldwin’s Take on Athleisure Comes in Shades of Beige With the Chunkiest Yeezy SneakersHailey Baldwin Upgrades Her Mom Jeans and Sneakers Look With a Very Dramatic Coat

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad