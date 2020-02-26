Hailey Baldwin Displays Yet Another Bold Way to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots in 5-Inch Blade Heels

Hailey Baldwin’s latest Paris Fashion Week look has us green with envy.

Stepping out today in a forest green blazer and pleated skirt set from Tre By Natalie Ratabesi, Baldwin accessorized with a set of her favorite square-frame sunglasses and a bag from Bottega Veneta featuring a rising trend: chain links. The heavy metal look has appeared everywhere including Bottega Veneta’s own series of footwear, as well as styles at No. 21 and Ulla Johnson’s fall ’20 shows.

Hailey Baldwin steps out during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s black boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 23-year-old balanced out the short hem of her skirt with a high-rising pair of black boots; the pointed-toe over-the-knee style featured a lifted heel and paneled stitching. The Casadei Blade boots retail for $1,565 with an ultra-thin, stainless steel 5-inch heel, available now at Farfetch.com

Casadei Blade thigh-high boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Baldwin is no stranger to a thigh-high boot; the model owns endless pairs of the silhouette, including a zip-front pair from Monika Chiang and a slouchy style from Laquan Smith. She styles them in a range of ensembles, too: from a classic boots-over-jeans outfit to a no-pants look with an embossed pair.

Justin and Hailey Bieber step out of her apartment in Brooklyn, New York, March 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin wearing Monika Chiang zip-up thigh-high booties, Feb. 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin wearing Laquan Smith thigh-high boots, a Vetements oversized logo hoodie and a denim jacket, Nov. 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin wears Stella Luna’s 15 over-the-knee boots, Sep. 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

To pull off one of Hailey Baldwin’s favorite shoe trends, shop our picks of stylish black over-the-knee boots.

To Buy: Winnie Harlow x Steve Madden Reptile Embossed Over the Knee Boots, $68 was $170

To Buy: Vince Camuto Cottara Over the Knee Boots, $119 was $198

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Parisah Over the Knee Boots, $103-$205

