Three Hailey Baldwin Outfits You Definitely Haven’t Seen Before, Courtesy of Her Stylist

Without any current red carpets events or photo ops, Hailey Baldwin’s stylist Maeve Reilly is still giving the gift of fashion during quarantine by releasing never-before-seen photos.

Reily shared three “fittings outtakes” of Baldwin on her Instagram last night, all from their last trip to Tokyo. The first ensemble is head-to-toe Miu Miu and includes a taupe bra, purple $1,579 paper-bag leather shorts and an embellished jacket; she finished off the look by tucking her striped crew socks into a pair of platform sandals, also from the Italian fashion brand. The floral 5-inch platforms are currently available at Saks and retail for $850.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

In additional looks shared by her stylist, Baldwin dons a full Mugler look with a bustier top and layered jeans, as well as a Gucci oversize jacket and red Makkaroo Shop trousers. Reilly explains in the caption that while the first look was never worn outside the fitting, Baldwin did wear the second two however they were never photographed publicly.

Despite the designer garb that the 23-year-old wore in Tokyo, Baldwin is currently residing at home with her husband, Justin Bieber, and their puppy, keeping a low profile in laid-back ensembles.

For heels with height, like Baldwin’s designer pair, take a chance on these patterned platform sandals with a more affordable price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Sathina Sandals, $48-$78 was $119-$129.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Avenue Platform Sandals, $40.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Naturalizer Malina Platform Sandal, $68 was $135.

