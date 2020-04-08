Three Hailey Baldwin Outfits You Definitely Haven’t Seen Before, Courtesy of Her Stylist

Without any current red carpets events or photo ops, Hailey Baldwin’s stylist Maeve Reilly is still giving the gift of fashion during quarantine by releasing never-before-seen photos.
Reily shared three “fittings outtakes” of Baldwin on her Instagram last night, all from their last trip to Tokyo. The first ensemble is head-to-toe Miu Miu and includes a taupe bra, purple $1,579 paper-bag leather shorts and an embellished jacket; she finished off the look by tucking her striped crew socks into a pair of platform sandals, also from the Italian fashion brand. The floral 5-inch platforms are currently available at Saks and retail for $850.
View this post on Instagram
*Fitting Outtakes (Looks that no one has ever seen) These were from our last trip to Tokyo! Look 1 – @miumiu Runway Look (SO DOPE!!) Look 2 – @muglerofficial Full Look and Look 3 – @gucci Jacket (2 & 3 were worn just never photographed) Hope you guys enjoy! I miss @haileybieber and clothes and going places….
In additional looks shared by her stylist, Baldwin dons a full Mugler look with a bustier top and layered jeans, as well as a Gucci oversize jacket and red Makkaroo Shop trousers. Reilly explains in the caption that while the first look was never worn outside the fitting, Baldwin did wear the second two however they were never photographed publicly.
Despite the designer garb that the 23-year-old wore in Tokyo, Baldwin is currently residing at home with her husband, Justin Bieber, and their puppy, keeping a low profile in laid-back ensembles.
For heels with height, like Baldwin’s designer pair, take a chance on these patterned platform sandals with a more affordable price tag.
To Buy: Vince Camuto Sathina Sandals, $48-$78 was $119-$129.
To Buy: Chinese Laundry Avenue Platform Sandals, $40.
To Buy: Naturalizer Malina Platform Sandal, $68 was $135.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Flip through the gallery to check out more of Hailey Baldwin’s chicest shoe moments.
Want more?
Hailey Baldwin Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Skateboarding Sneakers for Justin Bieber’s Birthday Celebration
Hailey Baldwin Wears the Chunkiest $1,290 Boots With Her Laid-Back Look