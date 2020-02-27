Hailey Baldwin Styles a Blazer as a Dress With Clear-Heeled Thigh-Highs at PFW

Hailey Baldwin had fierce feet as she stepped out to a late-night dinner in Paris yesterday.

The 23-year-old model wore head-to-toe brown, one of the season’s trending colors. She chose a checked Mulberry fall ’19 blazer, which she styled as a minidress.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Mulberry blazer and Amina Muaddi thigh-high boots to dinner in Paris, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Amina Muaddi thigh-highs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Baldwin opted for a pair of fierce thigh-high boots from Amina Muaddi, FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year and a favorite of A-listers such as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and even Rihanna. Baldwin chose Muaddi’s Olivia style, which features a clear martini glass-shaped heel, a pointed toe and a slouchy leather up. While the boots are now out of stock, they were previously available on Net-a-Porter.com for $830.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Mulberry blazer and Amina Muaddi thigh-high boots to dinner in Paris, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized her look with Bottega Veneta scrunched-leather “The Chain” pouch, a current “It” bag.

Baldwin was back out and about in Paris today, choosing an all-white look for a lunch date. She sported an oversize coat on top of a turtleneck. On her feet, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year wore pointed-toe white slouch boots set on a slim stiletto heel.

Hailey Baldwin wears all white in Paris on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, Baldwin often chooses casual footwear, such as Dr. Martens boots and sneakers from the likes of Vans, Adidas and Nike.

