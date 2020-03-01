Hailey Baldwin Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Skateboarding Sneakers for Justin Bieber’s Birthday Celebration

Hailey Baldwin is known for her killer street style — and she brought her A-game on Sunday for husband Justin Bieber’s 26th birthday party in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old model went with a casual-comfy look. She teamed a gray cropped mock-neck sweatshirt from Alexander Wang ($650 on Modaoperandi.com) with high-waisted, rolled-up mom jeans.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Los Angeles on his birthday, March 1. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Vans CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, the “Drop the Mic” co-host opted for Vans Old Skool sneakers, a retro-inspired skate style with a low-top, lace-up silhouette, a suede and canvas upper and Vans’ signature waffle outsole. The shoes are available on Nordstrom.com for just under $60.

Baldwin accessorized her look with Celine sunglasses, gold-tone hoop earrings and a black duffel-style bag. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

The Bare Minerals ambassador is a big fan of sneakers, with the Vans Old Skool being one of her favorites alongside the Nike Air Force 1 and the Adidas Continental 80. Vans, of course, has many celebrity fans, such as Gwen Stefani, Kristen Stewart and David Beckham.

Meanwhile, Bieber was clad head-to-toe in yellow, one of the trending colors of 2020. The “Yummy” pop star wore an oversize T-shirt from his Drew House label teamed with slouchy sweats; he threw a windbreaker over the look and sported a backward black baseball cap on his head. Bieber chose sneakers in the same colorway as the rest of his ensemble.

