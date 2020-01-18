Hailey Baldwin Gives Mom Jeans a Trendy Twist in $1,290 Chunky Boots

Hailey Baldwin stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday looking comfy, casual and stylish.

The 23-year-old had on a black leather trench coat over a high black turtleneck, rolled mom jeans and a Bottega Veneta quilted leather purse.

The model paired her outing ensemble with a set of black platform zip-up combat boots from The Row. The Zippered Boot I features a 2-inch platform heel and a round toe, retailing for $1,290 at Bergdorf Goodman.

The FN cover star and 2017 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year has always been a fan of a tomboy chic-ensemble and especially loves a good set of combat boots. She told FN in Nov. 2017: “There’s something super-cool about a pretty girl who can put on a baggy pair of jeans and heels, and have this sexy tomboy vibe.”

Baldwin stepped out earlier this week in another stylish ensemble thanks to Beyoncé. She modeled a maroon and solar orange look from Queen Bey’s upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which she teamed with a long-sleeve Kanye West “Wyoming” T-shirt. She chose a set of Nite Jogger sneakers from the collab as well.

Beyoncé gifted pieces from the Adidas x Ivy Park collection to Baldwin, Reese Witherspoon and more stars ahead of the collaboration’s launch tomorrow.

Hailey Baldwin wears Adidas x Ivy Park with Nite Jogger sneakers in Los Angeles, Jan. 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

