Hailey Baldwin Styles Her Mom Jeans With a Transitional Crop Top & Sneakers That Come With Gold Details

On her recent lunch date with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills, Calif., Hailey Baldwin proved that these timeless basics make for an effortlessly put-together ensemble for any day of the week. Yesterday, she opted for a black cropped top with long sleeves and button detailing along the front. She paired the transitional tee with a pair of light wash, high-waisted blue jeans.

CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The model styled the simple look with a pair of white sneakers with a subtle gold stripe detail along the side. They appear to be the Adidas Continental 80 sneakers in the white/gold colorway. These ’80s-inspired tennis sneakers feature a sleek-yet-chunky silhouette in a leather upper with an EVA midsole, split rubber cup sole, and metallic details on the heel patch. While this shade is sold out, you can purchase the silver style for $80 on adidas.com.

Baldwin finished off the look with a small black backpack and a coordinating face mask.

A close-up of the shoes. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Over the years, the 23-year-old has continued to show off her love of classic sneaker styles, especially her go-to Nike Air Force 1s, which she often chooses in either the all-white or all-black colorway.

She pairs these trendy and classic sneakers with outfits ranging from jeans and denim shorts to full-length sundresses.

When grocery shopping with fellow model Kendall Jenner, this week, she was spotted in a pair of Nike Free Low Top TR8 sneakers and styled them with a sold-out Comme des Garçons x Supreme fall ’18 collaboration sweater with Kith x Misbhv collab biker shorts ensemble.

To get Baldwin’s chic sneaker style, shop these similar pairs below.