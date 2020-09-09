×
Hailey Baldwin Styles Her Mom Jeans With a Transitional Crop Top & Sneakers That Come With Gold Details

By Elisa Lewittes
On her recent lunch date with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills, Calif., Hailey Baldwin proved that these timeless basics make for an effortlessly put-together ensemble for any day of the week. Yesterday, she opted for a black cropped top with long sleeves and button detailing along the front. She paired the transitional tee with a pair of light wash, high-waisted blue jeans.

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE September 08, 2020 200908BG004 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 08 Sep 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA699096_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The model styled the simple look with a pair of white sneakers with a subtle gold stripe detail along the side. They appear to be the Adidas Continental 80 sneakers in the white/gold colorway. These ’80s-inspired tennis sneakers feature a sleek-yet-chunky silhouette in a leather upper with an EVA midsole, split rubber cup sole, and metallic details on the heel patch. While this shade is sold out, you can purchase the silver style for $80 on adidas.com.

Baldwin finished off the look with a small black backpack and a coordinating face mask.

Watch on FN

Justin Bieber is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE September 08, 2020 200908BG004 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 08 Sep 2020 Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA699096_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A close-up of the shoes.
CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Over the years, the 23-year-old has continued to show off her love of classic sneaker styles, especially her go-to Nike Air Force 1s, which she often chooses in either the all-white or all-black colorway.

She pairs these trendy and classic sneakers with outfits ranging from jeans and denim shorts to full-length sundresses.

When grocery shopping with fellow model Kendall Jenner, this week, she was spotted in a pair of Nike Free Low Top TR8 sneakers and styled them with a sold-out Comme des Garçons x Supreme fall ’18 collaboration sweater with Kith x Misbhv collab biker shorts ensemble.

To get Baldwin’s chic sneaker style, shop these similar pairs below.

