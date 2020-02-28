Hailey Baldwin Wears Your Mom’s Jeans With Your Dad’s Jacket + 6-Inch Heels

After taking over Paris Fashion Week in a series of stylish ensembles, Hailey Baldwin finally returned to the states for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The 23-year-old left her New York apartment today to head to the studios in an outfit that looked straight off the set of “Grease.” She wore a black top under an oversized chunky leather jacket with a Yves Saint Laurent-buckled belt to hold up her baggy mom jeans. She finished the look in sunglasses with a subtle cat eye and a bold red lip.

Hailey Baldwin leaves her apartment in New York in a leather jacket and mom jeans. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s black pointed-toe boots. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the model chose a pair of slouchy pointed-toe knee-high boots featuring a black suede upper. The Saint Laurent Stivale boots include a tapered sky-high 6-inch heel; the style typically retails for $1,994 but is currently on sale at Farfetch.com for $1,396.

Hailey Baldwin leaves her apartment in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Saint Laurent boots. CREDIT: Splash News

While Baldwin was in Paris, she went through a series of on-trend boots including pairs from top brands like Amina Muaddi, Casadei and Fenty.

Hailey Baldwin wears all white in Paris in Fenty boots on Feb. 27. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin wears a Mulberry blazer and Amina Muaddi thigh-high boots to dinner in Paris, Feb. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin steps out during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

