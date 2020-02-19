Hailey Baldwin Upgrades Her Mom Jeans and Sneakers Look With a Very Dramatic Coat

Hailey Baldwin gave a simple look a chic twist with her outerwear yesterday while out and about with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles.

The model wore a cropped white tank top and light-wash mom jeans. But she upgraded the understated look with her outerwear, choosing a long green coat with a leatherlike exterior.

Hailey Baldwin wears a long green coat, a white cropped tank top, mom jeans and Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1s. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Baldwin went with a sneaker silhouette that’s been among her favorites as of late: the Nike Air Force 1. The Air Force 1 has a leather upper, silver hardware and a rubber outsole. Although now a lifestyle staple, the shoe was initially released as a basketball style in the 1980s. The Air Force 1 retails for $90 on Nike.com.

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year pulled together her outfit with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, a Bottega Veneta purse and Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bieber went for a cozy look in a hoodie, sweatpants and New Balance sneakers. The “Changes” singer completed the ensemble with a red and white trucker hat.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Feb. 18. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin has been wearing Air Force 1s aplenty over the past few months, teaming them with everything from a pantsuit to sweats and sneakers. A frequent sneaker wearer, the A-lister is also a big fan of the Vans Old-Skool and the Adidas Continental 80.

Click through the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s sneaker style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin’s Take on Athleisure Comes in Shades of Beige With the Chunkiest Yeezy Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Mixes Textures in Leather Pants + Satin Boots at ‘SNL’ After-Party With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Crack The Code For Killer Couple’s Outfits in Opposite Monochrome Looks