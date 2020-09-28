Hailey Baldwin Elevates Her Trench Coat & Trousers in the Chicest Spike Heels

Hailey Baldwin looked extra edgy this weekend in a knee-length leather trench coat on her way to Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in straight-legged black pants and towering strappy sandals, the 23-year-old model stepped out barefaced before the fashion show.

Hailey Baldwin at Milan Fashion Week 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

Her black heels featured an open-toe with a thin strap across the front and a tall stiletto heel.

Close up detail of Hailey Baldwins heeled sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

Baldwin tied her look together with a black face mask, gold hoops and a pair of Versace sunglasses. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek low bun, tied up with a black scrunchie.

This latest ensemble is a bit more formal than Baldwin’s typical streetwear style, as this summer she could often be seen in athleisure like her biker shorts and cropped sweater combos she wears for her daily gym sessions.

For footwear, the model favors casual sneakers from the likes of Nike, Adidas, Chanel and Off-White. Her evening-wear typically includes heels from Tabitha Simons, Jimmy Choo and the celeb-favorited Bottega Veneta.

Watch on FN

Baldwin has made her mark on the fashion world, appearing in ad campaigns for Guess, Zadig & Voltair, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. She’s also helping to get out the vote this year, making frequent posts to her social media reminding fans to register to vote and also starring in Levi’s “Vote” campaign alongside Jaden Smith.

Elevate your next fall trench-coat ensemble with a pair of strappy black heels inspired by Baldwin’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Strappy Suede Sandals, $645

CREDIT: Courtesy of Intermix

To Buy: Manola Blahnik Chaos Patent Leather Heeled Sandals, $725