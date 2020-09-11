Hailey Baldwin Makes Sweats Look Chic After Her Gym Session With Justine Skye

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin could be seen leaving the gym Friday in gray sweatpants and a matching cropped quarter-zip sweatshirt.

Hailey Bieber seen leaving the gym with Justine Skye. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

The 23-year-old model was accompanied by friend, singer Justine Skye.

For footwear, Baldwin opted for a pair of colorful tennis shoes featuring a rubber outsole and a mixed media pattern in gray and salmon pink. She kept it safe with a black mask and accessorized the gym-ready ensemble with a pair of gold hoops and a black Raiders baseball cap.

Hailey Bieber seen leaving the gym with Justine Skye. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Earlier this week, Baldwin wore an effortlessly chic look for her date night with husband Justin Bieber. Dressed in a twist-front white blouse with matching high-waisted white shorts, Baldwin opted for a less casual pair of shoes wearing the celeb-favorited Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals in a nude.

Baldwin’s own shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

