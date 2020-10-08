Hailey Baldwin Suits Up for Levi’s With a Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & $1,295 Glittering Stilettos

Hailey Baldwin joined Levi’s in helping launch the brand’s newest initiative, SecondHand. SecondHand is a buy-back and resale program to recycle previously worn pairs of jeans, a sustainable move made by the apparel and denim brand.

For the new initiative, Baldwin, a brand partner, donned a series of jeans from Levi’s to help show the power of upcycling clothing. In one shot, the model joined her stylist and friend Maeve Reilly in matching ensembles. Baldwin’s own look included a chic Saint Laurent blazer matched to a crop top and shredded light-wash jeans from the brand.

On her feet, Baldwin’s outfit truly shined thanks to her Jimmy Choo sandals, The Shiloh silhouette from the brand features standout crystal-embellished straps that both wrap around the ankle and secure the toes. Made with a base of soft Italian suede, thee pair comes set atop a thin 4-inch stiletto heel. Though Baldwin’s pair originally retailed for $1,295, you can now find the heels on sale for $648 at Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Watch on FN

As for jeans, Baldwin previously worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Click through the gallery to find more examples of Hailey Baldwin’s impressive shoe style over the years.