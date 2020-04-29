Hailey Baldwin Offsets Her Canadian Tuxedo + Mom Jeans With Her Favorite Nikes

Hailey Baldwin is breaking out her best Candian tuxedo for her new Levi’s campaign.

Starring alongside Jaden Smith, Baldwin modeled pieces from the brand’s latest spring collection including a matching $198 denim jacket and wide-leg mom jeans set, available for $98 on the brand’s website. As shared by her hairstylist Florido Basallo, the 23-year-old balanced her double-denim ensemble with her go-to sneakers: Nike Air Force 1 ’07.

Compared to her higher price tag shoes from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the sneakers are one of Baldwin’s most affordable picks; they retail for just $90 at Nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin for Levi’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Florido Basallo/Instagram

Nike Air Force 1 '07 CREDIT: Nike

The lifted-sole silhouette with its all-white uppers and classic feel has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for years, matched to everything from casual looks to fancier ensembles. In December 2019, the model found the perfect mix of relaxed and dressed-up style when she paired her Air Force 1s with a red tailored suit and heathered gray hoodie.

Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to her Canadian tuxedo and sneaker look, Baldwin also posed alongside Smith in a monochromatic ensemble consisting of white cut-off shorts and a $60 lace cut-out tank top. Smith modeled a flamingo button-down and dark-wash cut-off denim shorts for the photoshoot.

In addition to her campaign for Levi’s, Hailey Baldwin joined forces with Ugg back in 2016 as she starred in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. She also appeared in ads for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

