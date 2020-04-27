Hailey Baldwin Keeps Cozy in Leggings & Ugg Boots for ‘Savage’ TikTok Dance Challenge

Hailey Baldwin is taking on TikTok in the coziest way.

The model did the “Savage” TikTok dance challenge alongside husband Justin Bieber’s younger sister, Allie. Baldwin was clad in a purple long-sleeve top from Bieber’s Drew House label, which she teamed with black leggings.

For footwear, the Bare Minerals ambassador kept things comfy in classic Ugg boots, which she wore rolled over to reveal the shearling lining inside. Baldwin’s Ugg Classic Short II boots are in stock for $160 on Zappos.com.

This isn’t the first time the “Drop the Mic” co-host has reached for her Uggs during quarantine. On April 21, Bieber shared a post to his Instagram story of the husband-wife duo together for a waterfront date. In the image, Baldwin sported her Ugg boots, while Bieber kept cozy in moccasins.

Further, Baldwin’s love for Ugg’s wares spans years. The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year grew up wearing the label and starred in its fall ’16 campaign, modeling the Classic Boot silhouette.

Hailey Baldwin promoting Ugg’s Classic Street Collection for fall ’16. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

“I love Ugg and remember being really excited the first time I ever got a pair because all my friends had them — they were really cool,” Baldwin said in August 2016. “Basically, if you didn’t have Uggs, you weren’t as cool.”

In addition to Ugg, the star has stepped out in affordable footwear from the likes of Adidas, Nike and Dr. Martens. She also can be spotted in designer shoes from trending labels such as Amina Muaddi, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

