Hailey Baldwin Does Latex & Leather With a Luxe Autumnal Spin on Date Night

It’s no secret that “leather everything” ensembles are one of the hottest trends for fall. Hailey Baldwin stepped away from a go-to monochrome look and styled a seasonal, festive version of this must-have trench coat and pants combo in head-to-toe Saint Laurent from its fall 2020 collection.

The model wore an $8,500 Yves Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Camel with the designer label’s Silk Mousseline Blouse underneath and the $890 High-Rise Latex Leggings in the Rubris colorway for the same Matrix-inspired look as their leather counterpart. For accessories, the “Drop The Mic” host chose the luxury brand’s now sold-out $750 St Sulpice Croc-Embossed Belt in the dark brown colorway, Jennifer Fisher gold huggie earrings, and the By Far Baby Amber Patent Leather Shoulder Bag in the black colorway.

For footwear, Baldwin paired the warm-toned ensemble with the Yves Saint Laurent Anais Leather Pumps in the Opyum Red colorway. These shoes feature an ’80s-inspired silhouette with a leather construction, a 3.75-inch covered tapered heel, and black flattened bow detail on the pointy toe with an embossed logo in gold hardware. They retail for $795 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Earlier this week, Baldwin was spotted wearing a handbag from the French brand and styled it with these Amina Muaddi Lupita Mules in the black colorway to elevate her casual cropped top and blue jeans ensemble. On another date night last month at Nobu Malibu with her husband, Justin Bieber, she opted for the Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals in the Saddle colorway. The Italian luxury label has proven to be one of the star’s most beloved shoe brands and also recently wore the fashion house’s BV Tire boots with her signature blazer and denim uniform.

To add the street style icon’s cool footwear choices to your wardrobe, shop these similar styles to these retro pumps below.

