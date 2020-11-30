Hailey Baldwin Masters Seasonal Styling in Leather Pants & Rare New Balances

Hailey Baldwin gave a lesson in seasonal styling today as she braced for the cold weather in New York.

Spotted leaving her residence this morning, the model kept cozy in an oversize wool trench coat layered over a classic white tee and black high-rise leather pants. Baldwin topped the look off with a protective face mask and a $2,700 clutch from Bottega Veneta.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in New York, Nov. 30. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

The media personality then gave her outfit a must-have twist from one of the year’s biggest brands: New Balance. The sportswear powerhouse was named the 2020 Athletic Brand of the Year for the upcoming FN Achievement Awards thanks to its successes in the sneaker world with hit collaborations and new must-have silhouettes.

Hadid’s sneaker, in particular, came in the form of the brand’s collab with Studio FY7, a creative agency founded by Younes Bendjima. Taking inspiration from Bendjima’s native country of Algeria with a touch of French influence, the Studio FY7 x New Balance 992 reimagined the retro silhouette with sandy uppers inspired by the dunes of Southern Algeria. Contrasted by hits of black mesh, the style also features a co-branded insole and a two-tone midsole.

Watch on FN

The sneaker released on Oct. 24 but was reportedly limited to just 250 pairs. The shoes now resell for upwards of $400 to $1,240 at StockX.com.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in New York, Nov. 30. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

New Balance x Studio FY7 992. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style throughout the years.