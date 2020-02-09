Hailey Baldwin Mixes Textures in Leather Pants + Satin Boots at ‘SNL’ After-Party With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin showed off her street style chops last night as she headed to a “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York alongside husband Justin Bieber following his “SNL” musical guest appearance.

Baldwin’s ensemble was a lesson in layering — and in seamlessly incorporating multiple textures into one look to break things up. The “Drop the Mic” co-host wore an oversize wool Martine Rose coat in moss green over a Wolford top and Danielle Guizio leather pants.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in New York on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Alexander Wang boots. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Baldwin added yet another texture: satin. She chose a pair of Alexander Wang logoed boots in the soft material. Called the Vanna, the boots have a trendy square toe, ruched detail at the upper and a 3.75-inch heel. Nordstrom.com has the Alexander Wang Vanna in stock for $995.

The A-lister accessorized with Jennifer Fisher hoops and an Alexander Wang belt bag, which costs around $760 on Farfetch.com.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s after-party look was all about comfort. The pop star wore a black hoodie from his own Drew House label teamed with pajamalike plaid pants and smiley face-adorned Drew House socks. For footwear, the Biebs went with low-cut camo-print sneakers. He accessorized with a gray beanie.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber head to the “SNL” after-party in New York on Feb. 8. CREDIT: Splash News

Last night’s episode of “SNL” was hosted by RuPaul. Bieber performed “Yummy” and “Intentions” on the show, bringing out rapper Quavo to assist with the latter.





All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Takes ‘Just Out of Bed’ Style to the Streets With Messy Hair, Pajama Pants + Socks With Sandals

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Crack The Code For Killer Couple’s Outfits in Opposite Monochrome Looks

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Do His-and-Hers Takes on the Athleisure Trend