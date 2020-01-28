Hailey Baldwin Does the Square-Toe Trend in a Sparkling LBD at Premiere of Justin Bieber’s Docuseries

Hailey Baldwin embraced one of the buzziest current shoe trends at the red carpet premiere of husband Justin Bieber’s docuseries, “Seasons,” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The model wore a black Zuhair Murad spring’ 20 couture dress with striped sequin detail, a low neckline and a cut-out at the midriff.

Hailey Baldwin wears a Zuhair Murad dress with Sergio Rossi sandals on the red carpet at the “Seasons” premiere in Los Angeles, Jan. 27. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Sergio Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The “Drop the Mic” co-host teamed the LBD with square-toe sandals from Sergio Rossi and jewels from Messika.

The shoes featured a patent leather exterior, with an ankle strap and a mid heel. The all-black colorway chosen by Baldwin is no longer available to shop, but the shoes are available to purchase in a crystal-strappy coral variation at Farfetch.com, where they cost $637.

Sergio Rossi SR1 sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Previously considered a faux pas, the square toe is currently having a moment as part of fashion’s infatuation with all things ’90s. Baldwin is joined by stars such as Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner in embracing the trend.

While Baldwin was all dolled up for the red carpet, Bieber went for a more dressed-down look. The pop star wore a long-sleeved white shirt with pink fall ’20 Noon Goons pants, which can be purchased on the brand’s site for $189. For shoes, the “Baby” singer selected white sneakers, which he wore unlaced.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber at the “Seasons” premiere in Los Angeles, Jan. 27. CREDIT: Shutterstock

