Hailey Baldwin Pops in Hot Pink Shorts & Uggs With Kendall Jenner in Silver Leggings & Yeezy Slides

Friends and fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner spent the morning together and wore similarly fleece sweatshirts teamed with athleisure and slippers.

Here’s a closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s & Kendall Jenner’s outfits. CREDIT: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Baldwin wore an oatmeal-colored pullover sweatshirt with a loose-fit silhouette and long-sleeves. She played with proportions and balanced out the covered-up top with a pair of hot pink biker shorts. The “Drop The Mic” host accessorized the simple combination with a beanie in a similar hue to her sweater and also matched Jenner’s shoes.

Here’s a closer look at the Ugg boots. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

The 24-year-old completed the off-duty ensemble with socks and a short boot. This slipper-style footwear choice appears to be a pair of Ugg’s Mini II boots in the Chestnut colorway. These shoes feature a suede upper with a sheepskin wool lining and an EVA-treaded sole. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Jenner chose a plush shearling zip-up jacket that featured a cropped silhouette with long sleeves. She styled it with a pair of high-waisted two-toned leggings in a similar hue. For accessories, the 25-year-old opted for an army green and pink camouflage-patterned tote bag that appears to be in a similar material to the sweatshirt. To tie together the monochrome ensemble, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” personality accessorized the all-gray outfit with a pair of crew-length socks in a slightly lighter colorway.

Here’s a closer look at the Yeezy Slide. CREDIT: Farfetch

For footwear, the runway model chose her beloved Yeezy Slides in the Bone colorway to finish off her casual Wednesday morning outfit. These shoes have full foam construction and feature a slip-on silhouette with an open toe and on-trend treaded rubber sole. They retail for $825 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin spotted after a workout in Los Angeles, Dec. 14. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

This sighting further confirms that the duo has mastered the art of coordinating shoe styles, and they seem to gravitate towards the same silhouettes, too. Earlier this month, Jenner was spotted in similar Ugg boots and teamed them with a similar cropped jacket and ribbed leggings from her sister’s Good American label.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, both these Ugg booties and the footwear label’s Fluff Yeah style have become quarantine wardrobe essentials. Other celebrity fans of the shoes include Sofia Richie, Jennifer Lopez, and Olivia Culpo.

Try out this model-approved shearling silhouette with similar styles.

To Buy: Ugg Coquette Slippers, $120.

To Buy: Dearfoams Shearling Slippers, $48 (from $69).

To Buy: Sorel Nakiska II Slippers, $70.

