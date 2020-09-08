Supermodels Hailey Baldwin & Kendall Jenner Go Grocery Shopping in the Supermarket Wearing These Sellout Street Wear Collabs

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner go grocery shopping in Supreme x Comme des Garcons, Kith x Misbhv and Yeezy slides.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not often you see two supermodels in the supermarket buying tomatoes, among other things, but this is what happened for a lucky few on Monday in Los Angeles. Model mates Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner went grocery shopping together.

The duo had likely just been to the gym and were wearing some pretty elevated workout gear. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin wore Supreme x Comme des Garçons, Kith x Misbhv and Yeezy.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner go grocery shopping in Supreme x Comme des Garcons, Kith x Misbhv and Yeezy slides. CREDIT: Mega

Hailey Baldwin wore a Comme des Garçons x Supreme fall ’18 collaboration sweater with Kith x Misbhv collab biker shorts. Both are sold out.

Related Kendall Jenner Gives Her Hiking Bodysuit an Edgy Twist in Camo Yeezy Boots Hailey Baldwin Dares to Take Her $2,400 Off-White x Nike Sneakers on a Dirt Bike Ride Supreme and Nike Are Releasing a New Collaboration This Week

Kendall Jenner donned Yeezy slides in earth brown — another sellout.

Watch on FN

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner go grocery shopping in Supreme x Comme des Garcons, Kith x Misbhv and Yeezy slides. CREDIT: Mega

Fortunately Baldwin is also wearing something that a) you can actually still buy and b) that you can actually afford. She teamed her otherwise sold out look with a rather more available shoe, the Nike Free TR 8 Low-Top Sneakers ($68.00).

CREDIT: Nike / Amazon

Buy Now: Nike Free Low Top TR 8 Sneakers, $68

Just the other week Baldwin wore another sellout designer collab. Hailey Baldwin wore the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low to go dirt biking with hubby Justin Bieber. The shoes originally retailed for $170, but pairs now resell anywhere from $800 to $2,400 on luxury resale stores such as PresentedBy which has just launched a new outpost in Paris at Le Bon Marché or online platforms like WeTheNew which has a physical pop-up at Paris’ Galeries Lafayette Champs-Élysées for the month of September.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner go grocery shopping in Supreme x Comme des Garcons, Kith x Misbhv and Yeezy slides. CREDIT: Mega

Baldwin generally favors classic all-white and all-black takes on a sneaker. When she’s not wearing kicks, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. The model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Hailey Baldwin’s sneaker collection.