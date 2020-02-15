Sign up for our newsletter today!

Hailey Baldwin Wears Her Favorite Vans Old Skool Sneakers Out With Justin Bieber

By Elisa Lewittes
Justin Bieber and wife hailey Bieber out on valentines day in Beverly Hills Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey Bieber,Justin Biebe,hailey BieberRef: SPL5149215 140220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out in Beverly Hills for Valentine's Day celebration
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Yesterday, Hailey Baldwin was spotted wearing one of her beloved pairs of sneakers while celebrating Valentine’s Day in Beverly Hills with her husband, Justin Bieber. The 23-year-old model, once again, opted for her new go-to Vans Black OG Old Skool LX Sneakers, which she was seen wearing while out in New York City earlier this week. The low-top sneakers have a suede and canvas upper construction with the brand’s signature leather stripe detailing along the sides. The shoes feature a rubber sole with the red logo and a brown treaded rubber outer sole. Additionally, they feature a white leather lining and padded collar on the insole.

Hailey Baldwin in Vans Old Skool sneakers in Beverly Hills on Valentine’s Day
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

The model wore the sneakers with bright pink ankle socks. She styled her footwear choice with an oversized white sweatshirt, with a graphic-embossed design on the chest, and her signature black biker shorts. Baldwin has been an avid wearer of this Vans style for quite some time now. This includes recent sightings in both August and November 2019. Along with her Nike Air Force 1 and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, this classic sneaker model is a footwear staple in this street style star’s wardrobe.

Justin Bieber out with his wife, Hailey Baldwin for Valentine’s Day in Beverly Hills.
CREDIT: ENT / SplashNews.com

Bieber decided to lean into his wife’s casual aesthetic and opted for a pair of Crocs Coast Perforated Clogs in the white colorway. The shoes feature a synthetic upper construction and sole with a Croslite heel strap across the back. To personalize the shoes, the 25-year-old singer seems to have embossed the clogs with some charms made by the brand. He wore the shoes with a pair of Drew House sweatpants in the light blue colorway, from his in-house label, a white pullover sweatshirt, and a bright blue baseball cap.

