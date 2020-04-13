Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Match in Furry Boots and Slippers

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have always mastered the art of laid-back style. The married couple brought their relaxed expertise into their Easter Sunday together as they spent a moment enjoying some peace and quiet.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA The duo sat down by the water yesterday and cuddled up as they listened to music and watched boats pass by them. They both matched their comfortable looks with coordinating footwear. While Bieber layered moccasin-style suede slippers with a fuzzy interior over red socks, Baldwin tucked her jeans into classic Ugg boots with folded-down tops. The Ugg Classic Short II boots retail for $160 at Zappos.com.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Baldwin joined forces with Ugg back in 2016 as she starred in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. Baldwin posed in the five modern silhouettes in a breezy, beach-chic photo series set against a quintessential California backdrop of Venice Beach.

Related Shay Mitchell's Very Fluffy Birthday Ugg Slippers Are Almost Entirely Sold Out Millie Bobby Brown Does the Hot Pink Trend in $38 Slippers From Justin Bieber's Brand Hailey Baldwin Wears Peekaboo-Front Jeans With Vintage Chanel + Red Vans In Never-Before-Seen Look

Hailey Baldwin in Ugg’s fall ’16 boot campaign, photographed in Venice Beach, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

Throughout their quarantine, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made the most of their new laid-back lifestyle, spending more time together to bake, learn a few TikTok dances and to give back as they partnered with DoorDash to donate meals during these trying times.

If you find yourself leaning more toward Justin Bieber’s choice of moc slippers, check out these similar picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Minnetonka Casey Slippers, $43.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Lands’ End Moccasin Slippers, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Olsen Moccasins, $110.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s impeccable couple style.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Wears the Ideal Work-From-Home Look in His Own Brand’s Slippers