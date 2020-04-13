Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Match in Furry Boots and Slippers

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have always mastered the art of laid-back style. The married couple brought their relaxed expertise into their Easter Sunday together as they spent a moment enjoying some peace and quiet.
The duo sat down by the water yesterday and cuddled up as they listened to music and watched boats pass by them. They both matched their comfortable looks with coordinating footwear. While Bieber layered moccasin-style suede slippers with a fuzzy interior over red socks, Baldwin tucked her jeans into classic Ugg boots with folded-down tops. The Ugg Classic Short II boots retail for $160 at Zappos.com.
Baldwin joined forces with Ugg back in 2016 as she starred in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. Baldwin posed in the five modern silhouettes in a breezy, beach-chic photo series set against a quintessential California backdrop of Venice Beach.
Throughout their quarantine, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made the most of their new laid-back lifestyle, spending more time together to bake, learn a few TikTok dances and to give back as they partnered with DoorDash to donate meals during these trying times.
doing our part! we are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to @stassiebaby and @ddlovato for the nominations. Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time! Thank you to @doordash for helping make this happen love this challenge!! Let’s continue to all do what we can for each other… I nominate @karliekloss @justineskye @shannonnadj 💘 and Justin nominates @judahsmith and @ryangood24 :) #openfordelivery
