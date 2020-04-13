Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Match in Furry Boots and Slippers

By Claudia Miller
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have always mastered the art of laid-back style. The married couple brought their relaxed expertise into their Easter Sunday together as they spent a moment enjoying some peace and quiet.

Justin Bieber, hailey baldwin, alo yoga leggings, vetements sweatshirt, adidas x bristol studios sneakers, dad hat, celebrity style, and his wife Hailey Baldwin having Lunch. 12 Nov 2019 Pictured: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA547837_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
The duo sat down by the water yesterday and cuddled up as they listened to music and watched boats pass by them. They both matched their comfortable looks with coordinating footwear. While Bieber layered moccasin-style suede slippers with a fuzzy interior over red socks, Baldwin tucked her jeans into classic Ugg boots with folded-down tops. The Ugg Classic Short II boots retail for $160 at Zappos.com.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, slippers, ugg, brown, suede, water
Justin Bieber’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram
ugg, brown boots, brown, suede
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Ugg Classic Short II Boots $160
Buy it

Baldwin joined forces with Ugg back in 2016 as she starred in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. Baldwin posed in the five modern silhouettes in a breezy, beach-chic photo series set against a quintessential California backdrop of Venice Beach.

Hailey Baldwin Ugg 1
Hailey Baldwin in Ugg’s fall ’16 boot campaign, photographed in Venice Beach, Calif.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

Throughout their quarantine, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made the most of their new laid-back lifestyle, spending more time together to bake, learn a few TikTok dances and to give back as they partnered with DoorDash to donate meals during these trying times.

If you find yourself leaning more toward Justin Bieber’s choice of moc slippers, check out these similar picks.

minnetonka, slippers, moccasin, suede, brown
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Minnetonka Casey Slippers, $43.

lands end, slippers, brown, suede
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Lands’ End Moccasin Slippers, $50.

ugg slippers, brown, suede, moccasin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Olsen Moccasins, $110.

