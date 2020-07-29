Hailey Baldwin Kicks Justin Bieber With Her Fuzzy Pink Slippers & Affordable Sweats

Hailey Baldwin got her kicks in on a pit stop with husband Justin Bieber.

As seen on Bieber’s Instagram page yesterday, the model showed off her impressive flexibility as she playfully kicked at her beau at a local gas station; the two were recently spotted arriving at Kanye West’s Yeezy Campus in Wyoming over the weekend on a tour bus.

In the video, Baldwin kept comfortable for the day of travel in a gray crop top and matching Champion sweatpants; similar pairs retail for $30 but you can find a set on sale for $15 at Walmart.com. She rounded out the look with the fuzziest printed closed-toe hot pink slippers.

In the fashion world, Bieber founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

Typically, the singer can also be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs.

As for his wife, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Her go-to sneakre is Nike’s Air Force 1 ’07 silhouette; with its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, her Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin steps off a private plane at Olbia Airport in Italy, June 23. CREDIT: MEGA

Aside from her Air Force 1s, she’s also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

