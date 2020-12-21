Hailey Baldwin Teases Her Cozy At-Home Style in Sweats & Fuzzy Socks With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber gave fans a tender look into their at-home attire in a sweet weekend snap.

The “Yummy” singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share an intimate moment with his wife as the couple embraced while holding their dog during what appears to be a recording session. In the black and white image, Baldwin went cozy in a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants set layered over slouchy knit socks. Bieber followed suit in an oversize tee, sweats and Nike kicks as he took a break in the studio.

“These are nights i only could have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I’m talking about,” said the Canadian musician in his caption.

Baldwin proved the versatility of her work-from-home style last week with a different take on relaxed off-duty attire.

Helping Saint Laurent debut its spring ’21 collection with a look fresh off the runway, the model took to Instagram to debut a mix of all-black pieces from the French label. The ensemble came complete with an off-the-shoulder top coated with feathered sleeves tucked into classic black biker shorts with a gold-buckled belt to tie the look together.

When it came down to footwear, Baldwin slipped on a set of redesigned slingbacks from Saint Laurent’s upcoming capsule; the design features a classic securing back strap streamlining into a square-toe vamp with black leather uppers and an edgy silver cap-toe finish.

As for Hailey Baldwin herself, the media personality‘s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

