Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Crack The Code For Killer Couple’s Outfits in Opposite Monochrome Looks

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are constantly crushing couples streetwear looks and the singer’s latest Instagram post shows us that that’s not changing any time soon. The pair were snapped walking hand in hand in opposite monochrome looks.

The celebrity duo contrasted each other in their respective all-black and all-white outfits. Baldwin went for the white and wore a pair of loose fitting trousers, which matched her oversized blazer. On her feet, the 23-year-old wore a pair of white sneakers (which were covered predominantly by her pants). She accessorized her look with a pair of darkly shaded sunglasses with a wire rim.

Bieber took a more casual approach to his look. The “Love Yourself” artist sported a black hoodie with small white bubble writing printed on the side. He also wore a pair of black sweatpants and a black cap backwards on his head. For footwear, the 25-year-old wore a past signature sneaker of NBA star Kyrie Irving, the Nike Kyrie 3.

The couple has become known for their his-and-hers dressing and are usually spotted sporting matching athleisure. Both of the stars are fans of Nike sneakers, and Baldwin is often seen wearing her go-to Nike Air Force Ones. However, the couple has not fully committed to one brand. They have also been photographed wearing éS, New Balance and Adidas.

