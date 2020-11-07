×
Hailey Baldwin Tries Out Pantless Trend In Oversized ‘Changes’ Hoodie With Black & Green Mesh Sneakers

While on an outing with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin wore an ensemble to support her husband, Justin Bieber and styled the singer’s merch with one of her go-to pairs of sneakers.

Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 6.
The model wore a ‘Changes’ hoodie from Bieber’s merch line, inspired by her spouse’s album that was released in Feb. 2020. It features a drawstring sweatshirt silhouette with ‘Bieber’ in white lettering across the front with a bear graphic on the back with the album name written below. Baldwin appears to be wearing the loungewear piece in a larger size for an oversized fit, covering her black bike shorts, to partake in the “pantless” trend.

She styled the laidback look with a pair of black and green mesh sneakers that appear strikingly similar to the Adidas Ozweggo silhouette. The frequently sold-out shoes feature a mesh, suede, and TPU construction with a lightweight EVA midsole, bungee-style laces, Adiprene forefront and heel cushioning, and a rubber outer sole. The black/green colorway retail for $135 and have very little availability. To get a similar aesthetic, the all-black option also retails for $135 and is available for purchase on sssense.com.

Last month, Baldwin wore a similar pair of sneakers while heading to a workout also with fellow model, Kendall Jenner. The 23-year-old styled the footwear with another oversized hoodie in a dark green colorway with a flannel button-down shirt over the top. To elevate her more formal looks, she often opts for sneakers, such as her beloved Nike Air Force 1 or Nike Dunk Low styles, or chunky boots, such as options from The Row and Bottega Veneta.

To try out Baldwin’s retro ’90s-inspired shoe style, shop these similar sneaker options below.

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Prophecy 8 Running Shoe, $151.

To Buy: Adidas Adizero Tennis Shoe, $66.

To Buy: Puma X-Ray Sneaker, $56.

