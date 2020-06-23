Hailey Baldwin Escapes to Italy in Bugs Bunny Sweatshirt, Biker Shorts & Nikes

Hailey Baldwin touched down for an Italian getaway today in the comfiest travel wear.

The model descended the plane after landing at Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport in Sardinia, Italy; she de-boarded in a protective face mask as well as a Warner Bros. vintage sweatshirt accented with a Bugs Bunny design and mid-thigh length classic black biker shorts.

Hailey Baldwin steps off a private plane at Olbia Airport in Italy, June 23. CREDIT: MEGA

As for footwear, the 23-year-old kept in line with her go-to style by choosing to tuck slouchy tube socks into all-white sneakers courtesy of Nike. Compared with Baldwin’s higher-priced shoes from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s most affordable picks — they retail for just $90 at Nike.com.

With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the versatile silhouette has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for years, matched to everything from casual looks to fancier ensembles.

Hailey Baldwin steps off a private plane at Olbia Airport in Italy, June 23. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Last weekend, before her Italian adventure, Baldwin ventured out with her husband Justin Bieber as the two ran errands across Los Angeles. As she headed to her car, the influencer showed off her toned figure in matching faded mauve $45 sports bra and $65 leggings look from SETactive, topped off with a face mask from her husband’s Drew House brand.

Worn with white ankle-length socks, the model threw on a pair of ever-stylish sneakers courtesy of Kanye West. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Clay” sneakers first debuted in March 2019; the engineered Primeknit uppers come in mixed shades of pink and faded orange with a rubber sole featuring Adidas’ signature Boost technology. Originally selling for $220, the lace-up pair now resells for $309 at Farfetch.com and for $305 and up depending on the size at StadiumGoods.com.

Hailey Baldwin heads to her car in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin heads to her car in Los Angeles, June 20. CREDIT: Splash News



Most recently, Hailey Baldwin joined a Levi’s campaign starring alongside Jaden Smith, in which she included her beloved Air Forces and Dr. Marten’s shoes. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. In 2016, she joined Ugg to star in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

As for personal style, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from the Air Forces, she’s also been spotted wearing pairs from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, along with heels from Tabitha Simmons.

