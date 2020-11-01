Hailey Baldwin Shares Netflix-Inspired Costume Paired With Her Go-To Sneaker Style

For a Halloween party on Saturday night, Hailey Baldwin dressed up as Nurse Dolly from the Netflix Original series “Ratched.”

For her costume, the model wore a teal mini dress with puffed short sleeves, cut-out neckline and bubble hem skirt with an apron in a lighter version of a similar hue across the front. She accessorized with a coordinating surgical-inspired cap.

CREDIT: @haileybieber/Instagram

To finish off the outfit, the 23-year-old styled the costume with a pair of white lace-up sneakers and matching crew-length socks.

The social media personality’s love for white sneakers has been well-documented, and her Nike Air Force 1s continue to be her go-to daytime shoe. Recently, Baldwin was spotted pairing these classic sneakers with a silk jumpsuit while out for dinner with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Earlier on Saturday, to start her Halloween celebration at home, Baldwin took costume inspiration from “Mean Girls” and added a festive element to her modern street style ensemble. In an Instagram post, the “Drop the Mic” host wore a Rhodes College cropped crewneck sweatshirt in a gray colorway and styled it with a pair of Chrome Hearts Cross Patch Jeans. The sold-out denim pants were made in collaboration with Levi’s, the industry juggernaut, and are available on the resale market, at Grailed.com, for upwards of $8,000 per pair. She accessorized the look with mouse ears for a holiday-ready touch and finished off the outfit with her go-to gold necklaces from Fallon jewelry and a black scrunchie from Emi Jay.

