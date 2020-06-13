Hailey Baldwin Balances a Pretty Floral Dress With Her Go-To Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin is breaking out a celeb-favorite outfit combination for warmer weather.

As seen in her husband Justin Bieber’s Instagram Story last night, the model posed in the popular flowy dress-and-sneaker combination. With her face mask hanging off one ear, the 23-year-old sat pretty on a couch in a midi-length floral dress with relaxed sleeves and a high-leg slit.

She balanced the fancier touches of her dress with a pair of her go-to all-white sneakers: Nike Air Force 1 ’07.

Hailey Baldwin as seen on Justin Bieber’s social media. CREDIT: Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Compared with Baldwin’s higher-priced shoes from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the sneakers are one of the model’s most affordable picks — they retail for just $90 at Nike.com.

With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the versatile silhouette has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for years, matched to everything from casual looks to fancier ensembles. In December 2019, the model found the perfect mix of relaxed and dressed-up style when she paired her Air Force 1s with a red tailored suit and a heathered gray hoodie. Just a month before, she topped off the sneakers with a cropped sweatsuit and a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag.

Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin wears Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Nov. 16, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Most recently, the influencer joined a Levi’s campaign starring alongside Jaden Smith, in which she once more included her beloved Air Forces. Baldwin modeled pieces from the brand’s latest spring collection, including a matching $198 denim jacket and wide-leg mom jeans set, available for $98 on the brand’s website.

Hailey Baldwin for Levi’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Florido Basallo/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin also has appeared in marketing campaigns for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. And she joined with Ugg back in 2016, to star in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

As for personal style, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from the Air Forces, she’s also been spotted wearing pairs from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab.

Recreate Hailey Baldwin’s look with these next all-white sneaker picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Hoops 2.0, $45.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Classics, $65 (was $75).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Carina, $65.

Click through the gallery to find more times Hailey Baldwin chose sneakers over heels.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.