Hailey Baldwin Balances a Pretty Floral Dress With Her Go-To Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Hailey Baldwin is breaking out a celeb-favorite outfit combination for warmer weather.

As seen in her husband Justin Bieber’s Instagram Story last night, the model posed in the popular flowy dress-and-sneaker combination. With her face mask hanging off one ear, the 23-year-old sat pretty on a couch in a midi-length floral dress with relaxed sleeves and a high-leg slit.

She balanced the fancier touches of her dress with a pair of her go-to all-white sneakers: Nike Air Force 1 ’07.

hailey baldwin, justin bieber, style, sneakers, air force 1, nike, dress
Hailey Baldwin as seen on Justin Bieber’s social media.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Compared with Baldwin’s higher-priced shoes from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the sneakers are one of the model’s most affordable picks — they retail for just $90 at Nike.com.

With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the versatile silhouette has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for years, matched to everything from casual looks to fancier ensembles. In December 2019, the model found the perfect mix of relaxed and dressed-up style when she paired her Air Force 1s with a red tailored suit and a heathered gray hoodie. Just a month before, she topped off the sneakers with a cropped sweatsuit and a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag.
Hailey Baldwin, red blazer, staud bag, balenciaga pantsuit, red pants, nike air force 1, sneakers, white shoes, celebrity style, los angeles, december 2019 , Hailey BieberHailey Rhode Bieber out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Dec 2019Wearing Balenciaga Same Outfit as catwalk model *10128914f, Bag By Staud
Hailey Baldwin in a Balenciaga pantsuit and Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Dec. 2, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin, Nike Air Force 1, white sneakers, celebrity style, los angeles, street style, louis vuitton bum bag, crop top, abs, sweatpants, belly button piercing
Hailey Baldwin wears Nike Air Force 1s in Los Angeles, Nov. 16, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

Most recently, the influencer joined a Levi’s campaign starring alongside Jaden Smith, in which she once more included her beloved Air Forces. Baldwin modeled pieces from the brand’s latest spring collection, including a matching $198 denim jacket and wide-leg mom jeans set, available for $98 on the brand’s website

hailey baldwin, levis, jeans, jacket, air force one, nike, sneakers, white
Hailey Baldwin for Levi’s.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Florido Basallo/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin also has appeared in marketing campaigns for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. And she joined with Ugg back in 2016, to star in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

As for personal style, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from the Air Forces, she’s also been spotted wearing pairs from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab.

Recreate Hailey Baldwin’s look with these next all-white sneaker picks.

adidas, sneakers, hoops, 2.0
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Hoops 2.0, $45.

reebok, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Classics, $65 (was $75).

puma, carina, sneakers, white
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Carina, $65.

Click through the gallery to find more times Hailey Baldwin chose sneakers over heels.

