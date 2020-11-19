Hailey Baldwin Has Eyes On You in a Mind-Bending Sweatsuit & ‘Laser Orange’ Air Jordans

Hailey Baldwin couldn’t help but catch eyes with her latest look of the day.

The star model stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday to run a few errands in a mind-bending sweatsuit; the hoodie and sweatpants combination came in a black colorway, coated in graphic prints of different styles of eyes across the entirety of both pieces.

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Baldwin then used her footwear of choice to layer in a hit of color to the ensemble, opting for one of her go-to sneaker labels, Jordan Brand. The Nike-owned company produced Baldwin’s colorway of Air Jordan 1 Lows in July with an affordable $90 retail price. The “Laser Orange” colorway features pops of bright yellow-orange panels contrasted by black overlays and white uppers

Nowadays, the low-top basketball style resells for upwards of $125 to $160 at resale site StockX.com.

Watch on FN

Hailey Baldwin steps out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Air Jordan sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Air Jordan 1 Low “Laser Orange.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends into all aspects. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Hailey Baldwin’s trendy sneaker style moments throughout the years.