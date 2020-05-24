Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hailey Baldwin Runs Errands in Justin Bieber’s Drew House Mask, Cutoff Shorts + Retro Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
While running errands in L.A., Hailey Baldwin proved that even during social isolation, it’s still important to dress for yourself. For the outing today, the 23-year-old wore a white Chanel sweater with a black boldface logo on the front and thick black cuffs and neckline. She styled the designer top with a pair of light denim cutoff shorts, and a Drew House face mask from her husband Justin Bieber’s brand.

Hailey Bieber looks chic even during a pandemic stepping out in rubber gloves and a Chanel sweater in Beverly Hills. 22 May 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA670314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

As for footwear, the “Drop the Mic” host opted for a pair of Isabel Marant Emree sneakers in the white and red colorway. The shoes are crafted from 100% calfskin leather with a chunky rubber sole in a low-top silhouette. With their retro ’80s aesthetic, these sneakers offer a different take on your traditional white sneaker and have a terry inner lining. They retail for $535 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Hailey Bieber looks chic even during a pandemic stepping out in rubber gloves and a Chanel sweater in Beverly Hills. 22 May 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA670314_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A close-up of the shoes.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA
Baldwin is known for her ultra-cool sneakers and love of white-hued styles. One of her most-worn pairs is the classic Nike Air Force 1. Most recently, on April 29, the former Vogue cover star wore these sneakers with mom jeans and a coordinating denim jacket. For a more elevated look, she also paired these shoes with a vibrant red pantsuit back in December 2019.

Throughout 2020, Yeezy has become one of Baldwin’s go-to sneaker brands, too. In February, she was spotted wearing the Yeezy 500 sneakers in the Bone White colorway and styled them with a monochrome beige ensemble.

For white sneakers similar to Baldwin’s favorites to update your everyday look, shop these affordable, easy-to-wear options.

