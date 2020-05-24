Hailey Baldwin Runs Errands in Justin Bieber’s Drew House Mask, Cutoff Shorts + Retro Sneakers

While running errands in L.A., Hailey Baldwin proved that even during social isolation, it’s still important to dress for yourself. For the outing today, the 23-year-old wore a white Chanel sweater with a black boldface logo on the front and thick black cuffs and neckline. She styled the designer top with a pair of light denim cutoff shorts, and a Drew House face mask from her husband Justin Bieber’s brand.

As for footwear, the “Drop the Mic” host opted for a pair of Isabel Marant Emree sneakers in the white and red colorway. The shoes are crafted from 100% calfskin leather with a chunky rubber sole in a low-top silhouette. With their retro ’80s aesthetic, these sneakers offer a different take on your traditional white sneaker and have a terry inner lining. They retail for $535 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Baldwin is known for her ultra-cool sneakers and love of white-hued styles. One of her most-worn pairs is the classic Nike Air Force 1. Most recently, on April 29, the former Vogue cover star wore these sneakers with mom jeans and a coordinating denim jacket. For a more elevated look, she also paired these shoes with a vibrant red pantsuit back in December 2019.

Throughout 2020, Yeezy has become one of Baldwin’s go-to sneaker brands, too. In February, she was spotted wearing the Yeezy 500 sneakers in the Bone White colorway and styled them with a monochrome beige ensemble.

