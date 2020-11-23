Hailey Baldwin’s Cutout Black Dress Is Perfect for a Birthday Celebration

Hailey Baldwin celebrated her 24th birthday this weekend in style.

The model joined her husband Justin Bieber for a chic birthday night in, donning designer duds for the occasion. Baldwin sported a black halter-neck design from Saint Laurent, complete with a peek-a-boo cutout window across the bodice and a coordinating high-leg slit. While the design isn’t currently available, black dresses from the brand can retail for around $1,990 or higher at Neiman Marcus.

While her shoes couldn’t be seen in the images, Baldwin is known for her ever-chic footwear tastes. On Friday for example, the model stepped out in Los Angeles in a sleek ensemble with even more pieces from Saint Laurent; from her biker jacket to her tie-neck blouse and slick leggings, practically every item of her outfit came from the French fashion house.

To top things off, Baldwin chose the label once more for her heels, opting for the St Sulpice pumps in a grosgrain canvas upper. The embellished pumps retail for $845 at can be found at YSL.com.

Hailey Baldwin on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

