Hailey Baldwin’s Take on Athleisure Comes in Shades of Beige With the Chunkiest Yeezy Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin put her cozy spin on the athleisure trend in shades of beige while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.

The model wore a crop top and high-waisted sweats in a matching tan colorway, adding an off-the-shoulder cardigan on top to complete the nonchalant off-duty vibe.

Hailey Baldwin in a beige look with Yeezys in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Yeezy 500 “Bone White” sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Baldwin sported a pair of Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers in the “Bone White” colorway, which debuted in August 2019. The shoe has a tonal white upper with breathable mesh as its base and cow leather and suede overlays. It features an adiPrene-cushioned midsole and a cream-colored rubber outsole. The Yeezy 500 “Bone White” retailed for $200 but sold out fast, in typical Yeezy fashion; however, it is trading on StockX.com for around retail.

The 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year finished her look with a Vous Inc. dad hat, gold earrings and a bag from The Row.

Hailey Baldwin in a beige look with Yeezys in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Thanks to A-listers such as Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, tan has taken off in recent months to become one of the must-wear hues for fall and winter. The minimalist palette offers a respite from the bold neons that have also been having a moment for the past few seasons.

When it comes to her typical style, Baldwin often can be found in sneakers, with go-to silhouettes including the Adidas Continental 80, the Vans Old Skool and the Nike Air Force 1.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s sneaker style.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Mixes Textures in Leather Pants + Satin Boots at ‘SNL’ After-Party With Justin Bieber