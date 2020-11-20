Hailey Baldwin Ups the Leather Trench Trend in the Ultimate High-Rise Pants & Nikes

Hailey Baldwin demonstrated another look at her ever-chic fall style this week for an outing with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday in a seasonal layered look that teamed an on-trend leather coat with a white crop top and the ultimate high-rise tan trousers.

A sleek piece of leather outerwear has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or blazer, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

As for footwear, it was a return to her beloved Nikes for the media personality. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 19. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG020/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends into all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

