Hailey Baldwin Dresses Up Her Crop Top & Mom Jeans With These Cult-Favorite Heels

Hailey Baldwin opted for one of the biggest celeb-favorited footwear labels for her off-duty style on Tuesday.

The model joined husband Justin Bieber for a Los Angeles outing yesterday, showing off their own unique tastes in ensembles. Baldwin’s outfit teamed a polka dot crop top with high-rise straight-leg jeans, trendy gold chain jewelry and a Saint Laurent purse.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 13. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

As the media personality grabbed a bite of to-go food, she showed off her choice of stylish heels. The pair comes from Amina Muaddi, a beloved footwear label known for its signature flare-heels and effortlessly bold designs. From winning the 2019 FNAA for Designer of the Year to a recent collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty line, Muaddi designs have been spotted on the likes of everyone from Baldwin’s friends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid even to Rihanna herself.

As for the Levi’s ambassadors pair yesterday, they came in the form of the brand’s Lupita leather mules with a sleek upper and square peep-toe front. The now sold-out pink-lined heel measures just about 4-inches in height and came with a $650 price tag; white iterations of the silhouette, though, can still be found online at Net-a-Porter for the same price.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 13. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s Amina Muaddi heels.

Amina Muaddi Lupita mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD

Joining Hailey Baldwin on her afternoon outing was her husband Justin Bieber. Sporting an Evolvetogether face mask, the “Holy” singer kept things casual in a gray T-shirt matched to printed shorts. He topped off the outfit with sneakers from one of his favorite footwear brands, Nike, worn with pink slouchy socks.

Justin Bieber out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 13. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

A close-up of Justin Bieber’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: CrownMedia/MEGA

As for Baldwin herself, she previously worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Though Hailey Baldwin’s trending heels may be sold out, you can still give your jeans the same elevated treatment thanks to these sandals inspired by her pick.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Villa Rouge Viva Mules, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: DKNY Bronx Sandals, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Senso Maisy Mules, $146.

