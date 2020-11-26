Hailey Baldwin’s Relaxed Holiday Attire Includes Boxer Shorts, a Crop Top & Classic Nikes

Hailey Baldwin proved once more this week why she is the best model for her husband Justin Bieber’s Drew House brand.

Sharing a few shots on film with her almost 31 million Instagram followers last night, the media personality posed in a matching printed shirt and boxer-style shorts from the “Yummy” singer’s line of apparel. With new pieces dropping today at TheHouseofDrew.com, Baldwin also threw on a mini white crop top from the label to complete her look.

As for footwear, Baldwin topped off her bold off-duty ensemble with her go-to effortless sneakers from Nike. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Watch on FN

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LE Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

Beyond her off-duty style, Hailey Baldwin’s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Hailey Baldwin’s buzzy sneaker style throughout the years.