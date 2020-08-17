Hailey Baldwin Makes Athleisure Look Chic in a Ribbed One-Shoulder Crop Top & Black Trainers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Hailey Baldwin stepped out for a post-workout juice run Monday wearing green biker shorts and a cropped black ribbed sweater. For footwear, the model opted for black trainers.
Her blond hair was carefully pulled into a top knot with a white scrunchie and a Drew House black mask with a large yellow-lettered design for safety. Previously, she has worn the Drew House face mask from her husband Justin Bieber’s brand, when running errands in Los Angeles during quarantine.
Accompanying Baldwin was her stylist and friend Maeve Reilly.
She accented the ensemble with layered gold necklaces. Baldwin’s black athletic sneakers look similar in style to Balenciaga Triple S sneakers with a piped green.
This summer, Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber have mastered their off-duty looks wearing lots of sweatpants and cozy footwear. Most recently, Baldwin has worn Natasha Zinko’s Pink Bandana Slides which resale for $566.
Baldwin’s shoe closet is an eclectic mix. She’ll do sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo.
When it comes to Baldwin’s typical style, she can often be found in ’90s-inspired pieces. In addition to these Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers, her off-duty shoe wardrobe includes some rather less expensive styles from Dr. Martens, Nike and Adidas. She also favors more elegant footwear by designers such as Amina Muaddi, and Saint Laurent.
To look similarly as chic for your next work out, shop similar wardrobe essentials to Hailey Baldwin’s below.AFITNE High-Waist Yoga Shorts, $19.69
Nike FlyEase Air Zoom Pegasus 37, $120