Hailey Baldwin Makes Athleisure Look Chic in a Ribbed One-Shoulder Crop Top & Black Trainers

Hailey Baldwin stepped out for a post-workout juice run Monday wearing green biker shorts and a cropped black ribbed sweater. For footwear, the model opted for black trainers.

Hailey Bieber grabs post work-out juice. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Her blond hair was carefully pulled into a top knot with a white scrunchie and a Drew House black mask with a large yellow-lettered design for safety. Previously, she has worn the Drew House face mask from her husband Justin Bieber’s brand, when running errands in Los Angeles during quarantine.

Hailey Bieber grabs a post workout juice. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Accompanying Baldwin was her stylist and friend Maeve Reilly.

She accented the ensemble with layered gold necklaces. Baldwin’s black athletic sneakers look similar in style to Balenciaga Triple S sneakers with a piped green.

Hailey Bieber grabs post workout juice with stylist. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

This summer, Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber have mastered their off-duty looks wearing lots of sweatpants and cozy footwear. Most recently, Baldwin has worn Natasha Zinko’s Pink Bandana Slides which resale for $566.

Baldwin’s shoe closet is an eclectic mix. She’ll do sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo.

When it comes to Baldwin’s typical style, she can often be found in ’90s-inspired pieces. In addition to these Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers, her off-duty shoe wardrobe includes some rather less expensive styles from Dr. Martens, Nike and Adidas. She also favors more elegant footwear by designers such as Amina Muaddi, and Saint Laurent.

