Hailey Baldwin Wears Peekaboo-Front Jeans With Vintage Chanel + Red Vans In Never-Before-Seen Look

While there may not be any red carpets or photo ops going on right now, Hailey Baldwin’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, has been gifting her fans with never-before-seen fitting outtakes.

Today, Reilly shared a series of looks from their past Coachella preparations; the first look had Baldwin layering a vintage Chanel tank and matching white briefs under a pair of black peekaboo-front Y/Project jeans.

On her feet, Reilly gave the look a skater vibe with red high-top Vans featuring a black and white checkerboard trim. The Sk8-Hi style sold originally for $65 but is currently sold out across all sites; a similar red and pink iteration is still available on Zappos.com for $70.

An Off-White face mask was included in the look with intentions to combat the dust storms that occur in the desert during the music festival; the mask hits a different yet relevant note nowadays, though, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone wear face coverings in public due to the infections nature of the coronavirus.

In Reilly’s post, Baldwin also models a few more festival-chic looks included a fringed Alexander Wang ensemble with Gucci platform sneakers, a Balenciaga jacket balanced by white chunky Naked Wolf boots and a cheetah-print DSquared2 jacket with vintage Levi’s jeans and lace-up Dr. Martens boots.

The 23-year-old ultimately ended up wearing the red Vans sneakers to Coachella in 2019 but replaced her cut-out denim with light-wash jeans and a vintage Dior bustier. Coachella, among other major events, has been postponed from April to September 2020 due to the rippling effects of the pandemic.

Hailey Baldwin at Coachella, April 2019. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Check out these red high-top sneakers that emulate Baldwin’s chic style.

