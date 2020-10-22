Hailey Baldwin’s Post Workout Style Includes a Ribbed Biker Shorts Set & Furry Slides With Addison Rae

Hailey Baldwin continued her post-workout tradition as she grabbed a drink at her favorite juice shop with Addison Rae.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The 23-year-old model stepped out after her sweat session in a matching pink ribbed sports bra and biker shorts set, converting up in a blue ball cap and a protective black face mask for the outing.

Hailey Baldwin steps out after a workout in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A close-up of Hailey Baldwin’s furry slides. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for footwear, Baldwin surprisingly opted for furry slides over athletic sneakers. While some may view this choice as unconventional, slides provide a perfect recovery shoe for your feet after a heavy lifting session or after a more low impact workout like yoga or pilates where sneakers aren’t necessary.

Hailey Baldwin steps out after a workout in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A close-up of Hailey Baldwin’s furry slides. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for Addison Rae, the TikTok phenomenon herself went with her new go-to Puma sneakers for her daily workout ensemble. The colorful kicks highlighted mixed material uppers with mesh panels and pops of neon shades across a sculpted midsole.

Related Hailey Baldwin Covers Her Tie-Dye Shorts in Baggy Sweats & 'Oreo' Adidas With Addison Rae Industry Moves: Prada Appoints First DE&I Chief, Puma Taps Company Veteran for GM of Sportstyle Role + More Hailey Baldwin Pulled Off This Major Trend Again For Justin Bieber's SNL Performance

Her athletic outfit as well included a matching black sports bra and leggings set from the Australian activewear brand, Stax.

Watch on FN

Addison Rae steps out after a workout in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer look at Addison Rae’s Puma sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

As for Baldwin herself, she previously worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The media personality’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Check out the gallery for more of Hailey Baldwin’s top workout looks throughout the years.