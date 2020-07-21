Hailey Baldwin Wore These $1080 Sandals With the Shortest Daisy Dukes in LA

Hailey Baldwin strolled into summer in the highest heels imaginable.

The 23-year-old wore Bottega Veneta’s mesh chain leather ankle strap sandals. They retail for $1080. She teamed the shoes with the shortest Daisy Dukes, a crop top and an oversize purple shirt. The style influencer accessorized with a jumble of her signature layered necklaces.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Bottega Venega mesh sandals with gold ankle chain detail. CREDIT: Splash News

These Bottega Veneta numbers are creative director Daniel Lee’s 2020 follow up to the sellout mesh pumps that proved the ‘it shoe’ of 2019 and have now been incorporated into the Italian label’s permanent collection.

These new versions have an asymmetric silhouette and come with a chunkier gold ankle chain than their predecessors. And just as you would expect, they are in short supply and only available in limited sizes.

To Buy: Bottega Venega mesh chain leather ankle strap sandals, $1080.

Baldwin wore the look in Los Angeles during a shoot for music artist Miguel’s latest project.

The girl has fashion credentials aplenty. Most recently, the 2017 FN Style Influencer of the Year starred in a Levi’s campaign alongside Jaden Smith, pairing the brand’s denim wares with Dr. Martens boots and Nike Air Force 1s. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

Hailey Baldwin wearing Bottega Venega mesh sandals with gold ankle chain detail.

