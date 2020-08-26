Hailey Baldwin Models an Oversize Blazer, Unbuttoned Shorts & Boots You Have to See to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin returned to her new favorite outfit combination with a twist for a meeting in Los Angeles today.

The model was spotted out in the Californian city wearing a twist on office style, layering an oversize gray blazer with a pale bralette and unique denim shorts. The Alexander Wang bottoms are designed to look unbuttoned with a rolled-down waistband and cuffed hem; similar designs retail for $245 at Net-a-Porter.

Hailey Baldwin steps out in a bold outfit in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Hailey Baldwin’s wild lug-sole boots. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Though her ensemble was bold in itself, it was her footwear that truly stole the show. The unique take on a Chelsea boot comes from celebrity-favorited Bottega Veneta and features a layered lug-sole. The brand’s BV Tire silhouette includes elastic goring on both sides for easy on-off with smooth vegetable-tanned leather uppers, all set atop a 2.2-inch rubber-stamped outsole with three-dimensional texture. Similar colorways to Hailey Baldwin’s bold choice retail for $1,150 at BottegaVeneta.com.

For those who follow Hailey Baldwin’s style, the outfit may seem familiar as she stepped out in a similar combination last week. Venturing out in Los Angeles once more, the media personality decided on a pistachio green Jacquemus blazer over a coordinating green bralette and another set of denim cutoff shorts. Her shoes once more broke seasonal standards, opting for square-toe butter-yellow boots courtesy of By Far.

Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 20. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Her go-to sneaker silhouette is the Swoosh brand’s classic Air Force 1 ’07 style. The model has also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

