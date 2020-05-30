Hailey Baldwin Gets Edgy in Sheer Shirt, Liquid Leather Pants & Air Jordans

Hailey Baldwin made a rare outing yesterday and made sure to dress up for the occasion.

The model was spotted in Los Angeles in an all-black ensemble that layered a sheer long-sleeve top over a black camisole and liquid leather pants. The vinyl style resembles a Saint Laurent pair the 23-year-old has previously stepped out in — similar styles are retailing for upwards of $2,850 at Farfetch.com.

She rounded out the look with a protective face mask, chicly layered gold jewelry and a leather shoulder bag.

For the outing, the Levi’s spring ’20 campaign star broke out one of her most sneakerhead-approved pairs. With signature Jordan Brand accents and contrasting black, red white and blue colorways, the Air Jordan Retro 1 High “Union Los Angeles Blue Toe” shoes debuted originally in November 2018 with a price point of $190. On the resale market, though, the shoes’ price jumps up to a range of $1,205 to $3,500 on sites like StockX.

On top of her campaign starring alongside Jaden Smith for Levi’s, Hailey Baldwin joined forces with Ugg back in 2016 as she starred in the brand’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. She also appeared in ads for Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and more. As for personal style, her latest Air Jordans join a long list of must-have sneakers lining the influencer’s closet including pairs from Nike x Fear of God, Chanel and Off-White.

While Hailey Baldwin’s sneakers may be a bit out of price range for most, these affordable picks follow the same color scheme for bold style.

To Buy: Champion NXT Sneakers, $45 (was $75).

To Buy: Tommy Hilfiger Chunky Hiking Sneakers, $127 (was $158).

To Buy: Puma RS 9.8 Sneakers, $66 (was $90).

