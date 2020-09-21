Hailey Baldwin Accents a Little Black Bikini With Her Go-To Nike Kicks

Hailey Baldwin proved that sunny days aren’t over just yet as she enjoyed one more “cozy weekend.”

The model soaked in the good weather yesterday as she posed outdoors in a black string bikini and her go-to sneakers, all seen on her Instagram page; the top of her swimwear included a cut-front neckline with matching tied bottoms for a monochromatic appeal.

On her feet, it was an on-brand choice for the 23-year-old: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers.

The media personality decided on a monochromatic version of the Swoosh kicks — keeping in line with her previous style. The brand’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for Gen-Z and above; from “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to TikTok star Addison Rae, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, the Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07. CREDIT: Courtesy of Footlocker

While sneakers and bathing suits aren’t your typical beachside look, Baldwin pulls them off with ease. Most recently, she opted for a neon ribbed bikini to echo her Nike Dunk Low ‘Brazil’ kicks. The sneakers returned to the shelves in May, available to shop for the first time since 2001. Recognizable from its sunshine yellow uppers and contrasting kelly green leather overlays, the pair takes inspiration from the colors of the South American country’s flag. Originally retailing for $100, the pairs now can be found on the resale market for anywhere from $310 to $415 on StockX, with fellow resale site GOAT offering sizes for as high as $750.

When she does not have Nike sneakers on her feet, Baldwin’s own shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger with ads alongside Jaden Smith for Levi’s this summer. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

