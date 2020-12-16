Hailey Baldwin Gives the Biker Shorts Trend New Life in a Feather-Coated Top & Silver-Capped Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Baldwin helped Saint Laurent debut its spring ’21 collection with a look coming fresh off the runways.

The model took to Instagram to show off her newly previewed look, modeling a mix of all-black pieces from the French label. The ensemble yesterday came complete with an off-the-shoulder top coated with feathered sleeves tucked into classic black biker shorts with a gold-buckled belt to tie the look together.

When it came down to footwear, Bieber slipped on a set of redesigned slingbacks from Saint Laurent’s upcoming capsule; the design features a classic securing back strap streamlining into a square-toe vamp with black leather uppers and an edgy silver cap-toe finish.

Related Krristin Cavallari Elevates Leather Leggings in a Houndstooth Blazer & These On-Trend Boots Heidi Klum Takes Her Heels For a Spin in a Life-Size Hamster Wheel Gwen Stefani Brings a Whole New Meaning to Holiday Attire in a Couture Christmas Tree Costume

Joining Baldwin in the organic campaign for Saint Laurent was none other than actress Lily Collins. The “Emily in Paris” star opted for similar culotte-style shorts but with a Victorian-style twist thanks to her ruffled blouse and sheer tights underneath. Collins echoed Baldwin’s attire once more when it came to shoes, modeling the same version of slingback heels.

Watch on FN

As led by creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, the YSL collection proved to be a marriage between the best of trends from both the 1960s and reversely the 1990s. Titled, “I wish you were here,” the womenswear line for spring ’21 followed the path of many brands amidst the current climate with a virtual presentation. Instead of its typical Paris setting, models appeared across sand dunes in a desert mirage in dedication to the freedom of movement.

As for Hailey Baldwin herself, the media personality‘s experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The 23-year-old worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand to help launch its SecondHand upcycling initiative. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The model’s own shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the model has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. Her new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing this year.

Though Hailey Baldwin’s Saint Laurent pieces aren’t yet available, you can still dress up your biker shorts just like the model in these next styles inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: 525 Tube Top, $88.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: K-Cheony Biker Shorts, $11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Slingback Heels, $120 (was $131).

Click through the gallery to discover more of Hailey Baldwin’s standout footwear moments over the years.