Hailey Baldwin Encourages Us To Vote In Custom Painted Leather Jacket & Air Jordan 1s

Hailey Baldwin is giving people a chic reminder ahead of Election Day 2020 to submit votes as soon as possible.

While attending the Elect Justice early vote food giveaway, the model shared an elevated leather jacket and jeans ensemble.

She wore a custom painted black leather jacket from Rosse The Label with a cropped high-neck black tank top underneath. The 23-year-old styled the statement outerwear piece with a pair of Frayed Hem Straight Leg jeans in a light wash colorway from Natasha Zinko. They currently are on sale for $240 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Baldwin accessorized the off-duty weekend look with her signature gold chain necklaces from Fallon Jewelry and Anita Ko. The “Drop The Mic” host also wore a pair of gold hoop earrings from Aureum Collective. To stay safe amid the pandemic, the star allowed her face covering to share her message for her and opted to wear a black disposable mask with “Vote” written in white lettering from Maskc. A pack of 10 masks now is on sale for $9 and can be purchased on Shopmaskc.com.

For footwear, she chose a pair of pristine white Air Jordan 1s. This all-white leather low-top shoe features the brand’s signature Air cushioning and Swoosh detail on the side. The mid version of the shoe retails for $90 for a low and $115 for a mid via Nike.com.

To share the model’s cool sneaker style, shop these similar white sneaker styles below.

To Buy: Nike Court Royale AC Sneaker, $60.

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $55.

To Buy: Adidas Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker, $50.

