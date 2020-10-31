Here’s How to Get Hailey Baldwin’s Everyday Street Style Looks – Featuring Her Go-To Shoes

Whether you’re looking to dress up as the street style star for Halloween or model her look in everyday life, Hailey Baldwin shared an exclusive look into her wardrobe this week with a video for Vogue. The model shared a week’s worth of outfits and revealed details on where to find her favorite pieces – including her must-have shoes.

To start off her Monday, the 23-year-old paired her beloved Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers in the red, black and white colorway with a gray sweatshirt from Alexander Wang and sweatpants from Joah Brown.

She styled these pieces with her go-to gray oversized coat from Lemaire, which she also recently paired with The Row Zipped boots.

On Tuesday, Baldwin styled a pair of leather pants from Maison Margiela and a cashmere sweater from Bottega Veneta, layered with a Saint Laurent wool red coat. She finished off the ensemble with a bag from the same designer and a pair of now sold-out Alexander Wang Mascha boots.

The following day, the “Drop the Mic” host coordinated a pair of black pants from Khaite NY with a gray bralette from Jacquemus and a blazer from Magda Butrym. She polished the day-to-night outfit with a white Jacquemus handbag and matching Tom Ford pumps.

For a Thursday date-night ensemble, the social media star chose a black mini corset dress from Georgia Alice and paired it with the Luce Minimale ankle-wrap sandals from Femme Los Angeles. The former FN cover star finished off the ensemble with a Sculpted Blazer in black from Marina Moscone and a baby-pink shoulder bag from By Far.

On Friday, Baldwin wore an elevated jeans and tee-shirt look, with a Wolford bodysuit in black paired with Levi’s Wedgie jeans, a black midi-length coat from Raye, and her favorite chunky sole boots from The Row.

To kick off her final look with footwear, the “American Meme” star wore a beige sweater from Mango with her beloved Natasha Zinko jeans and go-to Nike Air Force 1s.

She finished off the week with a laidback Sunday look featuring a pink pajama set from Nanushka, while going barefoot around her home.

This inside look into the stylish celebrity’s closet further confirms that, like the rest of us, Baldwin often sticks with her staple pieces and knows the importance of a good key assortment of shoes.

